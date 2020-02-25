Share:

DADU - As many as 11196 cases of tuberculosis (TB) have been treated in district Dadu from 2011-2019. Around 2160 TB patients were detected in 2011, 2258 in 2012, 2173 in 2013, 2321 in 2014 and 2264 since 2014. And the good news is that most of them have been treated successfully.

This was revealed by Dr Rehana Chandio, a Hepatitis and tuberculosis specialist, to this scribe on Monday.

Dr Rehana said that only some years back, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared an emergency in view of the tuberculosis, and since then as many as two billion people had been found infected from the disease the world over. She said that TB was spreading fast due to lack of awareness among people.

Dr Rehana further said that six-month treatment could be fruitful for any TB patient.

Man shot dead for ‘honour’:

A young man was killed for ‘honour’ in the limits of Manzoorabad police station on Monday. According to details, accused Ali Bux shot at a youth named Mohammad Soomer as a result of which he died on the spot. According to the police, the deceased was a fruit seller.

The assailant, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. Police have lodged the FIR against the murderer and started investigation.