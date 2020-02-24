Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of patients visiting the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday suffered after the hospital employees stopped issuing tickets for two hours due to internal rivalry.

Staff issuing tickets to the patients halted the process for nearly two hours, which increased the miseries of the patients standing in queue. Hospital officials informed that the staff jammed the work in protest against top management of the hospital, which a few days ago had held an inquiry of an assault held on male nurse by clerical staff.

The OPD starts early at 8am while the patients come and queue in line an hour before to get their ticket for examination from the relevant medical practitioner. An attendant, Shahid Ali who took his ailing father to for medical examination from urologist expressed his disappointment about the hospital management due to non-availability of ticket.

He said that he reached early morning, but he had been informed that issuing of ticketing would start after 10am as the counter staff is on token strike. He highlighted the sufferings of hundreds of patients as none of the hospital paid heed to them.

Earlier, the hospital management had formed a three-member committee including Dr. Farukh Kamal, Assistant Director Syed Jamil Hussain Sherazi and Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh to probe the matter of assault on male nurse by attendants.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that ticketing issuance was stopped by the clerical staff as a result of the incident occurred a few days ago.

He said that patients suffer for two hours due to non-availability of tickets. However, the process was resumed as the issue had been resolved.