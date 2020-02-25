Share:

MARDAN - At least 20,139 cases, in­cluding civil and crimi­nal cases were pending in Mardan district while three seats of Civil Judges are lying vacant and one Additional District Judge (ADJ) is working on ad­hoc basses in the district, a statistics provided by the district judiciary said.

It may be noted that Mardan district is consist of three tehsil, including Mardan, Takhatbhai and Katlang and its popula­tion is over 2.4 million. According to the statis­tics, 20139 cases, includ­ing 11,915 civil cases and 8224 criminal cases were pending in the district.

In Mardan tehsil total 14,838 cases are pend­ing, including 9,266 civ­il cases and 5,572 crim­inal cases were pending in which 2,581 civil cases and 5,092 criminal cases were pending at session courts while 9334 civ­il cases and 3132 crimi­nal cases were pending at civil court.

Total pendency at teh­sil Takhtbhai are 4,185, including 2,050 civil cas­es and 2,135 criminal while at tehsil Katlang to­tal 1,116 cases are pend­ing, including 599 cases are civil while 517 crim­inal cases were pending. There is one sanctioned post of District Session Judge (DSJ), eight of Ad­ditional District Judg­es (ADJs), three posts of Senior Civil Judges (SCJs) while 19 post of Civil Judge are in the district while one ADJ is work­ing on adhoc basses and three posts of CJ are va­cant in the district.