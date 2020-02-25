MARDAN - At least 20,139 cases, including civil and criminal cases were pending in Mardan district while three seats of Civil Judges are lying vacant and one Additional District Judge (ADJ) is working on adhoc basses in the district, a statistics provided by the district judiciary said.
It may be noted that Mardan district is consist of three tehsil, including Mardan, Takhatbhai and Katlang and its population is over 2.4 million. According to the statistics, 20139 cases, including 11,915 civil cases and 8224 criminal cases were pending in the district.
In Mardan tehsil total 14,838 cases are pending, including 9,266 civil cases and 5,572 criminal cases were pending in which 2,581 civil cases and 5,092 criminal cases were pending at session courts while 9334 civil cases and 3132 criminal cases were pending at civil court.
Total pendency at tehsil Takhtbhai are 4,185, including 2,050 civil cases and 2,135 criminal while at tehsil Katlang total 1,116 cases are pending, including 599 cases are civil while 517 criminal cases were pending. There is one sanctioned post of District Session Judge (DSJ), eight of Additional District Judges (ADJs), three posts of Senior Civil Judges (SCJs) while 19 post of Civil Judge are in the district while one ADJ is working on adhoc basses and three posts of CJ are vacant in the district.