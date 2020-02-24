Share:

Attock-Attock Police on Monday announced to have resolved two different murder cases of two young men in different areas and claimed the arrest of four accused besides recovery of weapons used in the crime.

District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani while addressing press conference at DPO office Attock said that in the first incident, body of Muhammad Banaras, a butcher by profession was strangled to death was found in a middle of Sarafa bazaar on February 9 in the limits of Hazro Police station when he went to see his friends. He said that a team of police led by Station House Officer Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi along with Heinous Crimes Unit (HIU) officials started investigation into blind murder case after registration of a murder case at Hazro Police station on the complaint of Liaquat Khan, elder brother of the deceased. He informed that with the help of mobile data record and other technical evidence, the investigation team picked two friends of the deceased identified as Wali Mohammad and Owais Khan who during interrogation confessed the killing. Responding a question, Hamdani said that the reason behind cold blood murder was some petty and trivial issue.

The DPO further revealed that body of a 19-year-old Mobeen Raheem was found at deserted place near Government Commerce College Dhoke Fateh in the limits of Attock Police station on February 20. He said that Attock city police registered a case on the complaint of his father Abdul Raheem and started further investigation.

He informed that police on the evidence of the CCTV footages and mobile phone data traced Javaid Ahmed and Hamid Mehmood who during interrogation confessed the crime. Responding to a question, he said that reason behind the cold blood murder was some monetary dispute between deceased and accused. The DPO said that all the four accused were sent behind bars after fulfilling legal formalities.