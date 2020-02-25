Share:

ATTOCK - Attock Police on Monday announced resolution of two different murder cases of two youths in different areas and claimed arresting four accused, besides recovering weapons used in the crime.

District Police officer Khalid Hamdani, addressing a press conference at DPO office Attock, said that in the first incident, body of Muhammad Banaras- a butcher by profession and strangled to death, was found in Sarafa Bazaar on February 9 in limits of Hazro Police Station when he went to see his friends. He said that a team of police led by station house officer Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi along with heinous crimes unit (HIU) officials started investigation into blind murder case after registration of a murder case at Hazro Police Station on the complaint of Liaquat Khan- elder brother of the deceased. He said with the help of mobile data record and other technical evidence, the investigation team picked two friends of the deceased identified as Wali Mohammad and Owais Khan who, during interrogation, confessed to committing the crime. Responding a question, Mr Hamdani said the reason behind cold blood murder was some pity and trivial issue.

He further revealed that body of 19-year-old Mobeen Raheem was found at a deserted place near Govt Commerce College Dhoke Fateh in limits of Attock Police Station on February 20. He said that Attock city police registered a case on the complaint of his father Abdul Raheem and started further investigation.

He said that Police on the evidence of CCTV footages and mobile phone data traced Javaid Ahmed and Hamid Mehmood who during interrogation confessed the crime. Responding a question, he said that reason behind the cold blood murder was some monetary dispute between deceased and accused. Responding a question, the DPO said that all the four accused were sent behind bars after fulfilling legal formalities.