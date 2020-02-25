Share:

KARACHI - Farrukh Khan has been appointed as Pakistan Stock Exchange’s as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after due process and consideration based on his credentials.

Farrukh Khan has over 30 years of senior management and board level experience. He is an experienced entrepreneur and a leading business and financial advisor who has advised on many landmark transactions, said PSX statement here on Monday. Previously, Mr. Khan held senior positions at Acumen, Pakistan and United Kingdom. He is popular figure in capital markets; also being the founding partner and CEO of BMA Capital Management Limited. He also served as President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Young Presidents’ Organization ( Pakistan Chapter) besides being member of boards of directors of public and private sector organizations.