LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the government is targeting its political opponents by holding the institutions hostage.

In his statement, Sanaullah said that the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against its rivals.

He asserted that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will return to the country in March, as he is staying in London due to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s surgery.

Sanaullah further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had rightly claimed that no one will be willing to become prime minister after six months. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Fazal-ur-Rehman have already announced to stage protests against the government and we do not want anyone to initiate a separate campaign at the moment, he remarked. The PML-N leader added that the parliamentary party will take decision regarding in-house change and interim government will not be acceptable. PM Imran Khan exaggerates everything in his speeches.