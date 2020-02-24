Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Serena Hotel, in collaboration with the Embassy of the republic of Turkey inaugurated a 10-day long Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival at the grand Zamana Restaurant started from February 21 to March 1 in Islamabad.

This time, the food festival would also be held in our sister property Faisalabad Serena Hotel from the 2nd of March to the 3rd of March, 2020.

The visitors would be transported to the magical metropolis of Istanbul as accomplished Turkish Chefs from the enchanting Ciragan Palace in Istanbul would prepare the best of the Turkish cuisine.

We, at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, are delighted to welcome Sous-Chef SerdarOngel, Chef de Partie. DavutKutlugun and Pastry chef and chocolatier extraordinaire ServetKanat, who are specialised in many of the superb meals at the Ciragan Palace Kempanski hotel in Istanbul, the only 17th century Ottoman imperial palace turned hotel in Turkey.

The Turkish Cuisine is on the centre stage with a wide variety of soups, mezze and kebabs, which would be featured on the daily menu along with desserts and assortments. The sea food is also featured along with a live counter serving made to order shawarmas. The chefs would use premium quality ingredients and delicate techniques, giving the diner an extraordinary experience. Turkish musicians would add magic to the event, playing mystical music with folk instruments such as the divan saz and cello.

Mr. Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, said, “We are thrilled to be able to bring international flavours and gastronomical delights to Pakistan.

Familiarity with other cultures and cuisines is a way to experience the world and we are proud to partner with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Turkish Airlines, Ciragan Palace Kempanski Hotel Istanbul and Gateways International for our Turkish Food Festival.”

His Excellency, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan said, “We are honoured to bring the original taste and tradition of Turkey to Pakistan. Such activities bridge cultural gaps between the two nations and incite more friendship.”

The Turkish Food Festival is part of The Serena Hotel’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative. It is expected that the unique festival would bedazzle our guests, the GM hoped.