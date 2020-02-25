Share:

LAHORE - The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will commence today (Tuesday) here at the PLTA Courts. The players from across Punjab will be seen in action in boys U-18 singles and U-18 doubles, girls U-18, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys girls U-6. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also tournament director, said that the opening ceremony of the tournament will be held today (Tuesday) at 4:00 pm, where Fahad Khan will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. All the finals will be played on February 29 at 3:00 pm at Punjab Tennis Academy.