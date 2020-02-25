Share:

Sialkot-People of Sialkot are facing hardships due to due to delay in completion of Shahabpura Railway Gate Flyover.

Funds for flyover project on Shahabpura Railway Gate were approved during PML N regime.

The work started on this project during PML-N government and eight pillars were erected when PML-N government’s tenure ended. PTI government took over after elections, but construction of flyover was stopped. The pressure on traffic is increasing with the passage of time. The stalled construction work has created hurdles and people are facing immense hardships to travel on this road.

The contractor had constructed a wall under the pillars which has damaged now affecting business of shopkeepers and traders on this road. People of Sialkot have demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the stalled work on flyover project. They have requested the high-ups to restart construction of flyover immediately.

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Sialkot Sheikh Atiqur Rehman has said that people of Sialkot were happy with construction of flyover but the PTI government stopped the construction. He said the construction of fly over was important for Sialkot people because it could decrease traffic pressure on the artery.