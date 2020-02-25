Share:

According to the US president, who is in India on an official visit, the two deals signed with New Delhi involve US military helicopters.

"This has been a very productive visit for both of our countries. "Earlier today, we expanded our defense cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters, the finest in the world".

"These deals will enhance our joint defense capabilities, as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side", Trump said during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, the deals stipulate acquisition of 24 MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission maritime aircraft for the Indian Navy and also six Apache attack helicopters.

The US president previously addressed a large rally in the city of Ahmedabad, promising to fight against Islamic terrorism, and later visited the famous Taj Mahal, before leaving for the Indian capital to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi.