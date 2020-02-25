Share:

WAZIRABAD-Coordinator CM Punjab Inspection Team Muhammad Ahmad Chattha yesterday opened work on 17 km-long and 20 feet wide Kalaski-Ahmadnagar - Khanki Head worth Rs 300 million and announced start of Development Program in Tehsil Wazirabad.

Ahmad Chattha, after ground-breaking, stated that expenditure on the development work would be up to Rs. 15 billion during next 3-4 years which would meet the requirements of next 10 years. He briefed that proposals had been sent to Punjab government for construction and repair work on 20 link roads in the tehsil.

Work on Kalaski to Khanki Head Road has started and it will be widened up to 20 feet to meet increasing traffic on the road, he added. Project of bypass road in Wazirabad from Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk to Sohdra Turn was in pipeline which was a project of Rs. 1.5 billion and essentially to be completed before the opening of Sialkot Motorway. Motorway will attract road traffic from GT Road and pass through interior Wazirabad which was already overloaded so construction of new bypass road was necessary to release traffic pressure from the city, he added. He added that sports facility on 24 Kanals of land for youths of Wazirabad and construction of a sports complex on six acres in Alipur Chattha were also under process and projects had been sent to Punjab government.

“Proposal had been made to upgrade Rachna Engineering College to Independent Engineering University and establishment of Independent Gujranwala University on the existing site of 72 acres. Premises of Rachna College is using 25 acres. Partial status of universities will not benefit the students nor maintain standard of education as well,” he said. That an estimate of Rs. 400 million has also been sent to Punjab government for construction and repair of streets, lanes and drains in tehsil while Rs. 140 million has already been given to Municipal Committee Wazirabad. He added that two projects including construction of trauma center in Gakkhar Mandi wih Rs. 700 million and up-gradation of Alipur Chattha Hospital also under consideration which will be materialized soon.

Development Work in tehsil will be faster and collective estimate is Rs. 15 billions. “We will try our best to complete all projects within next 3-4 years. These projects, after completion, will meet future requirements of Wazirabad upto next 10 years, Chattha hoped.