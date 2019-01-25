Share:

ISLAMABAD - The construction of 32-kilometer gas pipeline from Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar is in final phase and would be operational soon to ensure smooth supply of the natural gas to Industrial Estate Hayatabad and residents of Peshawar. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is carrying out the construction work at a fast pace to redress low gas pressure complaints of the both industrial and domestic consumers, official sources told APP. Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, they said, had directed the company to complete the construction at the earliest to mitigate sufferings of the consumers. Besides, the sources said a number of projects were being carried out in different localities of Peshawar to reinforce transmission network of the company, under which a 16-inch diameter pipeline would be laid for Hayatabad, while a 12-inch additional line would be added in the supply system of the city.

Commenting on illegal gas connections, they said a grand operation had been launched against the pilferers in Peshawar region. During the crackdown, the company removed 6,550 meters illegal gas pipelines in areas of Sarband, Bahadur Kallay, Landi Sarrak, Chaersada Road and Landi Arbab.

Besides, the company’s special teams removed 68 gas meters over illegal installation of compressors to increase the pressure and filed a number of first information reports with different police stations against gas thieves.