Khizer Saeed

In the oceans of all around the world there is a change in the sustainable environment, their temperature, chemistry, currents and life which derive the earth’s habitual system for mankind. Our rainwater, weather, climate, coastlines, much of our daily food, and even the oxygen that we breathe; are all ultimately provided and regulated by the sea. Throughout if we see the history, oceans and sea have the vital conduits for trade and transportation. Careful management of this important international useful resource is a key function of sustainable destiny. However, these days there is a continuous deterioration of coastal waters with pollutants and ocean acidification is having an adversarial impact on the functioning of ecosystems and biodiversity. This also has a negative impact on the small fisheries. Marine affected areas need to be affectively managed and well-resourced and regulations should be in order to reduce overfishing, marine pollution and also the ocean acidification.

Oceans cover three quarters of earth surface that contains the 97% of earth water. In arecent study 3 billion people have their livelihood on marine and coastal biodiversity for their living.Oceans create nearly 200,000 identified species in the world but if we talk about seas then it may be in million which live under the sea. Oceans absorb 30% of carbon dioxide produced by the humans. Oceans serve as the largest source of proteins which is very useful for our body. Marine fisheries directly or indirectly employ over 200 million people. This is their only source of earning money. If we go through the studies on oceans we’ll see that the level of acidity has increased by 26% since the start of industrial revolution.Coastal waters are deteriorating due to pollutants and eutrophication. According to a study coastal eutrophication is predicted to increase by 20% in large marine ecosystems via 2050.

Use of plastic bags and artificial soaps and detergents is the main cause of pollution which affects the marine life. Our industrial wastage is thrown in oceans without purifying which affects the oceans’ life. The oceans are our biggest resources for life on earth and also our biggest dumping ground. Fish, Seabirds, sea turtles, and marine mammals can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris causing suffocation, starvation and drowning. Plastic waste kills up to million sea birds in a year. Overfishing is also a cause of destruction of oceans. The food and agricultural organizations estimate that over 70% of the world’s fish species have been entirely exploited or depleted. Due to garbage patches in our oceans, animals become easily entangled and trapped in it. It destroys delicate species like corals and sponges. Dead zones are the areas where the sea floor has little or no dissolved oxygen. These areas are found in the mouths of large rivers.Scientists’ reports about Mercury pollution show that our oceans mercury level has increased by 30% over last 20 years and it may increase to 50% in next few years. Emissions from coal power plants are the primary culprit. Oceans temperature is rising and getting warmer faster than predicted. 71% of our plants are covered by the oceans but still we neglect them harming the innumerable creatures that live in them and polluting one of our largest resources.

The construction of barrages, a 60km long network of irrigation canal and the resulting habitual fragmentations have led to destruction of the species in irrigation canals. These destructions usually go unreported and as a result individuals are left to die. Dolphins are no longer found in the lower parts of the Indus river due to water extraction which dries up downstream channel for several months each year.Some dolphins move down to other areas but are unable to swim back because of the strong currents and barrages. Efforts have been made to return dolphins trapped in canal to the river since 2000 but only 34 dolphins have been rescued.Indus dolphins were sought and they are killed by the oil spilling, until early 1970s in addition some communities who relied heavily on fishing caught these Indus river dolphins for fishing. Industrial pollution has reportedly caused massive fish killing in urban areas and industrial effluents are poured into the river as the Indus basin is predominantly a cultivated area.

By 2025 prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds in particular from land based activities including marine debris and nutrient pollution. By 2020 sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems to avoid significant adverse impacts. This can be done by strengthening their resilience and taking actions for their restoration in order to achieve healthy and productive oceans. Minimize and address the impact of oceans eutrophication through enhanced scientific cooperation at all levels. 4. By 2020 conserve at least 10% of coastal and marine areas, consistent with national and international law and based on the best available scientific information.5. By 2030 increase the economic benefits of small islands and developing states and least development countries from the sustainable use of marine resources through sustainablemanagement of fisheries aqua culture and tourism.Provide access for small scale artisanal fishers to marine resources and markets.

The convention on biological diversity suggests that scaled up actions for global oceans required US $32 billion for one time public cost and US $21 billion a year for recurring cost.

For Open Ocean and deep sea areas sustainability can be finished best through increased inter country wide cooperation to protect inclined habitats. Organizing comprehensive and effective equability managed systems of government should be seasoned in regions and pursued to converse biodiversity and make certain a sustainable future for fishing industry.

Making small changes in our daily life such as taking public transport and unplugging electronics can save energy. These actions can reduce our carbon dioxide that contributes in rising of sea levels. We should also eliminate plastic usage as much as possible and organize beach cleanups.

The writer is student of UCP.