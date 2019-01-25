Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday has announced that Railway Headquarters of freight trains is being shifted to Karachi.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of a freight train at Cant Station here in Karachi today, he said the policy of zero tolerance to corruption will be implemented in the railway and Pakistan Railway will be put on the path of progress.

"Nobody would be allowed to create any obstacle in the way of Karachi Circular Railway," he added.

The minister told that the entire track from Karachi to Peshawar would be upgraded soon.