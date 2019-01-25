Share:

The government of Pakistan has declared sugarcane juice as the 'national drink' of the country.

Government has conducted a poll on social networking site Twitter at which people were asked to decide the national drink of Pakistan.

Poll Question: What is the national juice of Pakistan? Answer: The right answer is Sugarcane Juice. pic.twitter.com/5V4DwmebRk — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 24, 2019

Options including Orange juice, sugarcane juice, and carrot juice were given in the poll.

According to the poll, 7616 people cast their votes out of the 81 per cent selected the option of sugarcane juice, 15 per cent voted in favour of the orange juice while 4 per cent chose the option of carrot juice.

Upon securing majority votes, sugarcane juice has been declared as the ‘national drink’ of Pakistan.