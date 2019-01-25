Share:

Communications Minister Murad Saeed has stated that the government is taking concrete steps to improve transport sector in the country.

Chairing a meeting of Logistics and Transport Working Group in Islamabad, he said a Working Group is being established for convenience of logistics and transport facility.

He said members of the Working Group will comprise the government and private sector representatives and it will make rules for logistics and transport sector. He said meeting of the working group will be called soon.

The Minister said planning would be done to upgrade the transport sector at international standards.