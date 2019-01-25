Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to submit more documents in his appeal challenging imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The court also fixed February 18 to hear the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeals seeking increase in Nawaz’s sentence in Al-Azizia case and challenging his acquittal in Flagship Investment reference.

Nawaz’s appeal would also be heard on the same day.

A Divisional Bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on plea of former Prime Minister seeking to attach more documents with his appeal.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Munawar Iqbal Dugal pleaded before the Bench that the petitioner wanted to submit more documents in case seeking suspension of his sentence.

The documents comprised evidence produced by the prosecution and witnesses before the trial court, he said.

At this, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the court had already given the permission and also had summoned relevant record itself on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the court also fixed next date for hearing the appeal of NAB and Nawaz Sharif related to the graft reference.

The former Prime Minister had challenged his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and prayed the court to suspend his sentence till the final conclusion in his appeal.

However, the NAB in its case had prayed the court to increase accused person’s sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and also challenged Nawaz’s acquittal in Flagship Investment reference.