The Islamabad High Court (ISC) will hear the petitions filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Al-Azizia reference verdict on February 18.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsain Akhtar Kayani will hear the petitions challenging the verdict of an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references.

The applicant informed the court that his client wants suspension of his sentence. The former prime minister was given punishment in reference 19. A NAB court had announced seven-year jail and $1.5 million fine.

The Nawaz lawyer argued the court that the NAB court verdict was not based on justice. He said his client has stance that the JIT record was not made part of the record. The lawyer said Nawaz Sharif is not responsible for transfer of money.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court had directed hearing of the case pertaining to NAB appeals against Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia and Flagship references in three weeks.

The Islamabad High Court Divisional Bench will hear the case on February 18. The court has already issued notices to Nawaz Sharif and other stakeholders in this regard.