LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking withdrawal of the court orders that barred the filling stations to provide fuel to bikers without wearing helmets.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shams Mehmood declared the appeal inadmissible, and remarked that the court order helped motorists regarding their safety, “and now you have come up with a plea against it.”

The bench asked the petitioner, “Is it not into your knowledge that 75 per cent of people visit hospitals to get their head injuries treated.” The judge said court imposed a petrol ban keeping in view merits of the case. “Should we fine you for bringing up a wrong case?” the court questioned. As the petitioner’s counsel apologised for moving the petition, the LHC bench dismissed the petition without imposing any fine on the petitioner.

The LHC gave strict directions that petrol stations will not sell fuel to any motorcyclist who is not wearing safety helmets.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the Lahore High Court had heard the case pertaining to the use of helmets and ordered the authorities concerned to seal petrol pumps found defying the order. It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had declared it mandatory for pillion riders to wear helmets from December 1.

Plea for new JIT on Model Town killings

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday heard a petition filed against formation of new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Model Town carnage.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Qasim Khan sought assistance from relevant officials on Jan 30 to inquire whether the petition was admissible. The court asked whether the high court had authority to inspect directives of the Supreme Court. The petitioner said the apex court had given no directives about the new JIT, except the government assurance that it had given to the SC regarding forming new probe team.

On Jan 21, the JIT, formed following the Supreme Court orders in Model Town case, had summoned former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Punjab Home Department on Jan 3 formed a JIT for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town incident.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, on December 5, had winded up a petition in the Model Town case after the government assured the apex court to form new JIT to probe the incident.

The apex court on October 6 had taken notice of plea by Bisma Amjad, the daughter of Tanzila Amjad who was among those martyred in the Model Town firing incident, seeking the formation of a new investigation team to probe the carnage.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.