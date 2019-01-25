Share:

LAHORE - The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 will get underway tomorrow (Saturday) here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts.

PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, has said that the players from across the province will be seen in action throughout the tournament and they will vie against their respective opponents to win the cash prizes and trophies in different categories including men’s singles, ladies singles, seniors doubles 35 plus, boys u-18, boys u-16, boys u-14, boys u-14 doubles, boys/girls u-12, boys/girls u-10, boys/girls u-8 and boys/girls u-6.

Malik also said that for encouragement and development of junior players, eight categories have been announced for Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00 pm. Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry will grace the occasion as chief guest and inaugurate the tournament in a colorful ceremony. The PLTA secretary added that all the final matches of the championship will be played on January 30 at 2:00 pm here at PLTA courts. “The PLTA conducted a record number of tennis tournaments last year, and this year too, we have committed to ogranise more events than the previous year’s and also trying to attract maximum youth in this beautiful game.

“We are specially focusing on school level and also took a great number of schools on board across the province. Our aim is to hunt and groom the promising talent and transform them into quality players, who may represent the country at national and international level and earn glories for it,” Malik concluded.