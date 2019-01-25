Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition on Thursday staged a token walkout from the proceedings of National Assembly over the remarks of Minister for Communication Postal Services Murad Saeed against the leadership of main opposition parties.

The house, with the outset of proceedings, saw a rumpus during the speech of a treasury benches member.

As the opposition raising anti-government slogans asked the chair to take up the agenda first then give the floor to members for point of orders.

The opposition members chanted anti-government slogans and gathered around the speaker’s podium forcing the chair to take up the agenda item first. They tore the copies of agenda and threw it into the air near the speaker podium and later left the house briefly in protest.

Taking the floor with the start of proceedings, Murad Saeed criticised the opposition for raising protest during the Wednesday's speech of Minister for Finance Asad Umar.

About the remarks of opposition leader for terming Imran Khan ‘Selected Prime Minister’, he said those politicians [who were part of IJI] were actually ‘selected lawmakers’. He asked the opposition to patiently listen to his speech and not leave the house. “There should be some courage to listen,” he said. About Asif Zardari’s remarks for teaching them a lesson of politics, he said Zardari should better teach his son. “Forgive us, and teach politics to Bilawal,” he said, inviting heavy sloganeering from opposition side. He said Sindh government should draw proper attention towards the children of their area dying due to hunger and non-availability of water.

Saeed claimed Pakistan will progress leaps and bound with each passing moment. “Demand of ‘Do More’ used to come during the previous government era and now the US is asking for Pakistan’s assistance,” he said.

The house with the thin presence of lawmakers from both sides of aisle started around one-hour late of its scheduled time. The house remained in session for around 40 minutes and 40 agenda items in the private members day could not be disposed of. Speaker Asad Qaiser abruptly adjourned the house after taking ten agenda items mostly the introduction of bills.