Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Friday has said that an in-camera briefing has been given to the members of the provincial assembly on Sahiwal incident.

Talking to media here in Lahore today, he said that JIT gave its report on the Sahiwal incident within 72 hours according to which, Khalil and his family have been found innocent.

On a query regarding the health of the former prime minister, he said that medical test reports of Nawaz Sharif are normal and the government is providing all the facilities to him in jail.