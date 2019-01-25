Share:

KARACHI - Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed first Pakistani Jew to visit Israel beyond the restriction imposed by Constitution of Pakistan that none of Pakistani is allowed visiting Israel on national passport.

“I am very happy to get permission by Pakistani government,” said Fishel Benkhald, the first Jew after he received approval from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Son of a Muslim father and a Jewish mother, Fishel said, “Although I am visiting Israel for a holy purpose, but Pakistan is my home and I will be back after performing rituals.

Talking to The Nation, he said, “It is most significant move towards progressive Pakistan, “let our citizens enjoy their religious freedom,” he added.

“It is a joyful movement not only for me, but for all Pakistani citizens,” he said.

Khalid is the first Pakistani in public knowledge who is visiting Israel on national’s passport. He lives in Karachi and has been very open about his religious beliefs.

According to him, Fishel applied for permission to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and got permission.

Fishel, on social media, wrote yesterday, “Dear @ImranKhanPTI on Jan 2 Ministry of Foreign Affairs called to inform that I can visit Jerusalem, Israel on Pakistani passport. I’m applying visa from Israeli embassy. Thank u Dr Faisal.”

Official Twitter handles of MoFA, its spokesperson Dr Faisal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor and Bilawal Bhutto have been tagged in this tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that the holder of the Pakistani passport can use it for travelling everywhere in the world except Israel. One can apply for Palestinian visa.

“These are hurdles that can be handled but main thing is, I have got permission from my own government,” he said, adding that “All Pakistanis must free to go temple, Church as well as Mosque.”