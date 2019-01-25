Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 35 quackery outlets during the last two days. As per details, accompanied by the district administration and police officials, the PHC enforcement teams had visited 257 treatment centres in seven cities, and sealed 35 of these where quacks were working, while 93 quacks were found to have already quit their businesses. From among the sealed outlets, eight each were in Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) and Sargodha, Rawalpindi six, four each in Gujrat and Pattoki (Kasur), Toba Tek Singh three and two were in Jaranwala (Faisalabad).