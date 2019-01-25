Share:

SIALKOT - The dacoits, robbers and thieves remained on rampage in Sialkot and they took away cash, gold ornaments, electronic appliances and other valuables (worth lakhs of rupees) in different areas of Sialkot district on Thursday.

The criminals have made the peace-loving people cry in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

Sialkot police allegedly remained failed in tracing out the culprits directly or indirectly involved in the rising dacoity, robbery and theft incidents, allegedly putting the innocent and peace-loving people at the mercy of the criminals as well.

In Daska, as many as four unknown armed dacoits, staged a “Daaku Naaka” there on Sohawa-Ludhey Road (in outskirts of Daska city) and they looted gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables (worth lakhs of rupees) at gunpoint from ten different people (including Fahad Shehzad, Usama Maqsud and Nouman Afzal). Later, the accused fled away. Police are investigating.

In Daska, some unknown accused broke into an electronics shop of Aurangzeb and took away cash, electronics and other valuables (worth of Rs.0.7 million) during a midnight theft incident occurred late at the last night (the night between Wednesday and Thursday). Daska police have registered a case with no clue or recovery, in this regard.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs.37000 in cash, two mobile phones and ATM cards at gunpoint from a local trader Zeeshan Ali and his nephew Rizwan Ali during a robbery on Khawaja Safdar Road Sialkot city here today.

In village Goliyaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil, some unknown accused stolen Rs.0.2 million in cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the house of a farmer Muhammad Akhtar.

In Daska, two unknown armed motorcyclists looted the newly-wed couple, just after three days of their wedding, during a broad day light main dacoity incident, on a few yards away, from the police check post near Gaga, in outskirts of Daska city here.

Reportedly , Daska based groom Muhammad Ammar and bride Humaira along with their family were going back to their home after having their wedding feast, when two unknown armed motorcyclist, made them hostage at gunpoint and looted 3 Tolas gold ornaments , Rs.45000 and 1300 Saudi Riyal from the couple. Accused fled away with booty.

Daska city police are investigating with no clue or arrest, in this regard.

In another incident, some unknown accused took away gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables) worth lakhs of rupees) from the house of a local trader Ehsan Tanveer in Usman Town Daska city. Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.