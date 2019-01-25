Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday barred 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from working in Peshawar.

READ MORE: Govt introducing revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism: Fawad

In a notification issued by SECP, the said NGOs were directed to submit their outstanding dues within three month.

The NGOs that were asked to stop their activities in Peshawar included Dosti Development Foundation, Citizen Community Coordination for Development, Gadoon Amazai Rural Area Support, Global Resource for Develipment, Adrak, Kurram Rural Support Organisation and Pakistan Agriculture and Environment Foundation.