Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday barred 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from working in Peshawar.

In a notification issued by SECP, the said NGOs were directed to submit their outstanding dues within three month.

The NGOs that were asked to stop their activities in Peshawar included Dosti Development Foundation, Citizen Community Coordination for Development, Gadoon Amazai Rural Area Support, Global Resource for Develipment, Adrak, Kurram Rural Support Organisation and Pakistan Agriculture and Environment Foundation.