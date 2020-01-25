Share:

A man suspected to be host to coronavirus has been reportedly admitted to the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated in a press release issued on Saturday. "One suspected case is admitted in isolation in Multan right now. His clinical condition is stable and it does not seem to be a case of novel coronavirus. Relevant samples have been taken," the NIH press release said.

According to Dr Atta ur Rehman, Multan and South Punjab's Focal Person for Epidemic Diseases, a 40-year-old Chinese man identified as Feng Fen, was shifted from the Chinese camp in the Industrial Estate to Nishtar Hospital last night. The man had returned to Pakistan from Wuhan 10 days ago.

The statement clarified that no case of corona virus has been confirmed in the country yet.