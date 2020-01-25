Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), especially during the last three years and assured his full support to the Corporation in its innovative initiatives.

The army chief expressed these remarks during his visit to the NRTC, Haripur, says a press release issued by the ISPR on Friday.

NRTC is a world-class Information Communication Technology (ICT) & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution-provider both in public and private sectors.

During the visit, the COAS inaugurated state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories.

NRTC indigenously develops EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the army chief said that NRTC is making a remarkable contributions and unrelenting efforts and assured his all-out support to the corporation in its innovative initiatives.

JAPAN’S SENIOR DEPUTY

MINISTER MEETS GEN. BAJWA

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan, Kanasugi Kenji, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries, said another ISPR press release.