ISLAMABAD - The 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2020 will start today (Saturday) here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. All the top players will be seen in action during the event, which will be contested in men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles and doubles and senior 45 plus doubles. ITA President Tariq Mehmood earlier chaired the executive committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the event. The ladies event will start today to provide them an opportunity to finish their matches before proceeding to New Zealand for participation in Asia Oceania Fed Cup. The men’s singles qualifying event will be played on Jan 27. ITF White Badge official M Arif Qureshi will officiate as referee whereas M Khalil Chughtai will be tournament director.