Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Friday took the up the post-arrest bail petition filed by Alamgir Wazir, a former chairperson of Pakhtun Council’s Punjab University chapter, in a sedition case.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural directed the petitioner’s counsel and the prosecution’s representative to advance final arguments on February 4, the next date of hearing.

In December 2019, the Civil Lines police had booked more than 300 people including the petitioner on the charges of chanting slogans against state institutions. The accused nominated in the FIR also include Iqbal Lala, the father of Mashal Khan, who was lynched by a mob over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in 2017, Ammar Ali Jan, Farooq Tariq, Iqbal Lala, Alamgir Wazir (nephew of MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir), Mohammad Shabbir and Kamil Khan among 300 unidentified participants of a student march.

During the yesterday’s proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the FIR was filed against the facts, saying that his client was not guilty.