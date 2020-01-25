Share:

The Merseyside squad is dominating the English Premier League with 67 points, while its main rival Manchester City trails them by 16 points. If the Reds win the season, it will be their first title since 1989/90.

Liverpool won a tense match against Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1, equaling Chelsea's 2004/5 record of 40 undefeated games. Jurgen Klopp's team is now approaching Arsenal's impressive result of 49 matches unbeaten, which The Gunners reached under Arsene Wenger in the legendary 2003/2004 season.

However, to be first among all European clubs, Liverpool has to continue its winning streak until September, in order to level with AC Milan's 58-match unbeaten streak in the Italian Serie A, set in 1991/1993.