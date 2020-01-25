Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muzammil Murtaza survived a close scare before overcoming spirited Muhammad Shoaib 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal, Muzammil was up against M Shoaib. Shoaib started the first set on a very powerful note and put Muzammil under enormous pressure as his passing shots, down the line winners, serves and drop shots were a treat to watch. Shoaib, who had beaten Muzammil in Peshawar in the last tournament, was looking all set to repeat the same as he managed to break 6th serve of Muzammil to take the first set 6-4 in 32 minutes.

After losing the first set, Muzammil looked very calm and composed and broke the first, third and fifth serves of Shoaib to take the second set 6-1 in 22 minutes. Muzammil applied same pressure in the third set and broke the second, fourth and sixth games of Shoaib to take the set 6-1 in 24 minutes to move into the semifinals. In other quarterfinals, Ahmed Ch beat Shahzad Khan 6-4, 6-3; Heera Ashiq beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 6-4 and Aqeel Khan beat former Pakistan No 2 M Abid 6-3, 6-2.

A huge upset was witnessed in the ladies singles semifinals, as first Mehaq Khokhar stunned Pakistan No 1 Sara Mansoor and then in the second semifinal, Sarah Mehboob upset Pakistan’s lone international female star Ushna Suhail 2-1.

In the first ladies singles semifinal, Sarah Mahboob registered shocking 2-1 victory against country’s lone international star Ushna Suhail 2-1. Ushna started the first set on a high note and won it 6-4. Sarah entered the second set with new self belief, while Ushna got relaxed which costs her dearly, as Sarah won the second set 6-4 by breaking sixth game of Ushna while Sarah also won the third 6-3 to move into the final. Another biggest upset was witnessed in the second semifinal where Pakistan No 3 Mehaq Meheq Khokhar thrashed Pakistan No 1 Sara Mansoor 2-0. Mehaq won the first set 6-4 and comfortably won the second set 6-1 to enter the final.

In the boy’s U-18 singles quarterfinals, Mahatir Muhammad beat Sami Zeb 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Nalain Abbas beat Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-4; M Shoaib beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-0 and Hamid Israr beat Zalan Khan 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2). In boys U-14 singles quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humyun 4-0, 4-0; Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Asad Zaman 4-0, 4-1; Ahmed Nael beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-1, 4-1; Husnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat M Hamza Asim 1-4, 5-3, 4-2.

In U-12 boys & girls singles quarterfinals, Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1, 4-0; Ahtesham Humyun beat Zohaib A Malik 4-0, 4-1; Haniya Minhas beat Ali Zain 4-1, 4-2; Husnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1. In U-10 boys & girls singles quarterfinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS) beat Hammad Shah 4-0, 4-1.