ISLAMABAD-Outgoing High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Noor Deen Shahied made a farewell call on Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik on Thursday at his residence in Islamabad.

Senator Malik highly appreciated the services of Noor Deen Shahied in further enhancing and cementing the Pak-Sri Lankan friendship and multi-sector cooperation between both the countries.

He thanked the outgoing high commissioner for being very helpful in building relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He specially commended the great efforts of Noordeen Shaheid in bringing the Sri Lankan Cricket team to play in Pakistan.

He said that the outgoing envoy always stood by Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times and disasters in which his personal sympathies and efforts were very helpful.

He said that so far the Sight Foundation of Sri Lankan has donated more than 25,000 eyes giving sight to hundreds of Pakistanis which was possible due to personal efforts of Shahied.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that Shahied remained a great mediator on many issues between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as he is true friend of Pakistan.

Senator A Rehman Malik showed his concerns on static situation of SAARC which has almost gone dormant and emphasised on its revival otherwise it may die of its own death, which can be a bad omen for South Asia. He added that SAARC was one of the best active forum for member states. Both the leaders expressed the desire for continued cooperation and strong relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In return, the outgoing high commissioner thanked the Senator for his continued and sincere cooperation. Senator Malik said that he wishes Shahied had a longer stay in Pakistan however, he wished him best of luck as a diplomat, eminent lawyer and a politician. A farewell souvenir was presented to the outgoing envoy by Senator Malik.