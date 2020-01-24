Share:

MULTAN-Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo said that besides Walled City conservation project in historic Multan, they were also working on various projects including Pak-Italian modern burn unit in the city.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo expressed these views during his visit to walled city office at Ghanta Ghar chowk here on Friday.

He said that first phase of Multan walled city project in collaboration with Italy was complete,and the management committee meeting was scheduled for January 30 in which second phase of the project would be approved.

Mr Stefano said, “We have already initiated restoration work in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar and Multan has also been included.” He observed that Italian city Rome and Multan were considered twin cities.

He appreciated the Walled city project administration for their cooperation to jointly restore the historical features of Multan.

Chairman Walled city project and provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi gave briefing to Italian ambassador.

Speaking on this occasion he thanked the Italian government and the people for extending their love and resources for Multan, the city of saints,mangoes and agriculture.

He said that Italian government has assisted financially and technically to preserve the traditional and historical places in the city and explained that restoration of Haram Gate and Musafir Khana was completed in first phase.

He said that incumbent government focussed on promotion of tourism and therefore appreciated the cooperation for infrastructure build up for the purpose.

He stated that Multan had six historic gates but only three exist presently.He added that all the gates would be restored in due course of time.

Nadeem Qureshi also presented traditional Multani Ajrak to the Italian delegation.

Italian Ambassador also visited the shrines of Hazrat ShahRukn-e-Alam,Bahauddin Zakariya Multani,Damdama,craft bazaar and some other places.