ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have decided to use fingerprint scanning system to identify a potential suspect within minutes on the spot, according to the officials.

The new fingerprint system is a security identification and authentication device. The system involves a small device which connects with NADRA database and uses the data to search record of each and every Pakistani holding the national identity card.

The system will also help the police deployed at the checkpoints established at different points of the city, and verify ownership and chesis number of vehicles on the spot. The aim of the project is to keep a check on the elements wanted to Pakistan police and also trace the stolen vehicles.

Initially, on a trial, the authorities would be rolling out only 10 scanners and for the first time, the police can now identify somebody on the street through fingerprints, through the NADRA database.

The database also includes police crime record of individuals thorough identification.

“From the moment, the police take the fingerprint of a suspect, they will get results right through the crime data check in less than minutes,” claimed the officials who talked to The Nation on condition of anonymity.

The speed of the process means that suspects could sometimes be dealt with on the road without having taken to a police station.

Earlier, the police took the suspects into custody and shifted to police station that sometimes created bad taste and image of the police.

The device to be operated with the help of NADRA would show history of the person once the thumb impression is scanned, according to the officials.

“It will serve two ways. The suspect will get himself cleared on the spot and the police will not have to shift the suspect to police station,” the official said.

Meanwhile, in a major reshuffle, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has ordered transfer/postings of 10 police officers of the capital police. According to the details, Muhammad Haroon Joya, PSP, has been transferred from the office of SSP/CTF to AIG/General; Fazl-i-Hamid, PSP has been transferred from the office of AIG/General to SSP/CTF; Capt. (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, PSP has been transferred from Additional SP/Security (Operations Division) to SP/DPD; Liaquat Hayat Khan Niazi, PSP has been transferred from SP/DPD to SP/Special Branch; Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, PSP has been posted as SP/City Zone; Farooq Amjad, PSP has been posted as SP/CTF; Abdul Wahab, PSP has been posted as SP/SSG; Farooque Ahmed , PSP has been posted as SP/Security (Aiwan-e-Sadar); Abdul Razzaq, SP/ATS has been given additional charge of the office of SP/ARU and Safeer Hussain Bhatti, SP/Security (Aiwan-e-Saddar) has been posted as SP/Headquarters.