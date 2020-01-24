Share:

FAISALABAD-In an overhaul of the apparel adorned by the students at Punjab Medical University, the campus authorities on Friday issued a notification to enforce a dress code.

According to the notification, the students enrolled at the varsity will henceforth be bound to wear a uniform. The orders are for both male and female students.

The males in the university are directed to wear a white sleeved button-down shirt and an accompanying silver/grey dress pant, or they are given an allowance to wear a white Shalwar Kameez to the educational institute.

The females have been asked to wear a white Shalwar Kameez with a complimentary maroon Dupatta.

Students have also been asked to wear only black coloured shoes to the campus.

Jeans, Joggers, T-shirts and skirts have strictly been banned, the notification by the educational institute reads.

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines for January 25.

According to schedule issued here Friday, power would remain suspended from 8am to 5pm from Gojra road feeder emanating from 220KV Samudri road grid station and Laal Shah feeder emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station. From 9am to 1pm from Khiderwala feeder emanating from 132KV Mahjhla bagh grid station, Muhammadpura, Kamalabad, Afghanabad, Gulberg, Ilyas park, Jujewala, Al-Rehman Dhandrah, Tahirpura, PAF, Gardanah, Kausarabad, Gilifshan and Nayyab feeders emanating from 132KV Jhang road grid station.

The electricity will remain outage from 9am to 2pm from 132KV AA spinning grid station and Lathianwala, Sabuana, Jarranwala road, Arzoo Mills, HSM, Fakharabad, MK sons, Shawla, Wapda city, Bismillah/Megna, ZA Corporation, Chaudhery Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export, Forest Park, Ferdous, Lahore road, Rafique spinning mills, UET, Nimra, Gohar, Ahmed Jamal, and Khurrianwala city feeders emanating from 132KV Khurrianwala grid station.

Power will also remain suspended from 10am to 4pm from Farooq spinning and Bismillah Megna feeders emanating from 132KV Khurrianwala grid station.