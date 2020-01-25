Share:

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan of Gymkhana Club played a steady first round of gross 71 to set up a commanding position on the leader board in the 2nd Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Championship here at Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday.

In the three-round championship for amateurs, Qasim may be the leader after 18 holes, but his nearest rival, Ghazanfar Mehmood of Wapda also seems well placed and is merely two strokes behind him at a score of gross 73. Ayaz Saleem of Garrison was on top with a score of gross 76, followed by Malik Arsalan (Gymkhana) at 77 and Ashiq Hussain (Multan) also at 77. Five competitors bunched together at a score of gross 78 were Reza Said, Ali Nadim, Nasir Irshad, Damil Ataullah and Faisal Sayid.

In the senior section, Imran Ahmed is emerged as winner with an aggregate of 150 over 36 holes. The second position was won by Col (r) Asif Mehdi while Tariq Mehmood of Garrison bagged the third. In senior section net, the winner was Dr Hamid Awan followed by Ahsan Ghias and Maj Gen (r) Tariq Saleem.

Earlier, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain hit a powerful and accuracy-oriented tee shot to start the golfing activity for the day. All this produced considerable liveliness plus heartwarming moments for the large number of golfers present on the occasion.

Talking to media after the opening shot, Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain said: “Being a major contributor for development of sports, Wapda has been strengthening its representation on golf front of Pakistan. This tournament is a step in this regard.” The chairman congratulated his team for successfully organizing the tournament.