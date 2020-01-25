Share:

LAHORE - A resolution demanding provincial Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to resign from his post has been submitted in Punjab Assembly on Friday. The resolution, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, stated that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed to perform in the province despite passage of 16 months. On the other hand, ruckus broke out in the assembly after opposition parties disrupted the speech of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan. Moreover, the session has been adjourned till Monday.