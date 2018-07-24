Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The polling stations of Dera Ghazi Khan have been divided into four categories - highly sensitive, A, B and C categories.

Out of total 1024 polling stations, 25 have been marked highly sensitive, 220 A (Sensitive) category, 500 B (deemed sensitive) category and 304 have been marked as C (normal) category.

The total number of registered voters was 1,052,529 in the last general elections 2013 conducted on May 11, 2013 but now 276550 votes have been increased as one provincial assembly seat and one National Assembly seat has also added to the district.

The figures obtained from the Election Commission of Pakistan revealed that the number of registered voters is 1329079 including 573997 female voters for 8 provincial assembly seats PP-285 to PP-292 and 4 National Assembly seats NA-189 to NA-192. A total 138 candidates of 15 political parties and one political alliance Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) are contesting in 12 constituencies across the district.

The name of 15 political parties are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Pakistan Awami Raj, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, All Pakistan Muslim League, All Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah), Aam Admi Tehreek Pakistan, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Amun Taraqqi Party, National Party, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party.

The district administration established 1024 polling stations including 101 male, 98 female and 825 combined polling stations and 2966 polling booths including 1345 female polling booths. 10946 officials including 1024 presiding officers (PO), 5932 assistant presiding officers (APO), 2966 polling officers and 1024 Naib qasid are performing election duties today.