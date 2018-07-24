Share:

GUJRANWALA-Electioneering in its final stage is in full swing in Gujranwala district as door-to-door campaigns and indoor meetings are being held by all the candidates to muster maximum support of people ahead of polling.

The PML-N and other political parties are contesting in the district for six National Assembly and 14 Punjab Assembly seats. Though tough competition is expected at all the National and Provincial seats in the district, but NA-81 is specially focused by the people of Gujranwala where PML-N candidate former defence minister Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan will face PTI candidate Ch Siddique Mehr.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers, Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections on the basis of its five-year performance. He said that the PML-N was striving to ensure dignity, honour and respect of vote and voters.

He said that only the PML-N had the capability to pull the country out of the prevailing internal and external dangers besides foiling all the conspiracies. He said that now the PTI had become a "filth depot", containing garbage in the shape of the political dissidents from the other political parties. "The PTI was now the party of the dissidents," he said.

Likewise, PTI candidate Ch Siddique Mehr said that the PTI was a party of the people who were sincere, loyal and patriotic. He said that it was the great luck of the people of Pakistan as they had found a great leader in Imran Khan.

He said that Imran would lead the country and make it prosperous as envisaged by Father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Hakeemul Ummat Allama Iqbal.

"Previously in 2013 elections, the PML-N had won all the national and provincial seats but the situation is very different now due to conviction of its central leadership and defection of the PML-N Union Council chairman to the PTI in recent days," he maintained. "Due to its past victories, the PML-N considers Gujranwala district as its unconquerable fortress. But according to independent political observers, the PML-N this time will face a pretty tight competition and the party will have to employ all its energy to retain its political status in the district," he added.