ISLAMABAD - Readymade garments worth $2.578 billion were exported during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of $2.318 billion of corresponding period of last year.

About 49,149 thousand dozen of readymade garments were exported during the period from July-June, 2017-18 as against the exports of 35,158 thousand dozen, showing an increase of 11.22 percent as compared the last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It is worth mentioning here that by the end of last financial year, textile group exports from the country witnessed about 8.67 percent growth and reached at $13.530 billion as compared the exports of US$ 12.450 billion during the same period of last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, country earned US$ 2.719 billion by exporting about 108,503 thousand dozen of knitwear, which were stood at 104,091 thousand dozen worth of $2.361 billion of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, about 373,513 metric tons of bed wear valuing $2.261 billion were exported as against the exports of 357,546 metric tons worth $2.137 billion of same period last year.

From July-June, 2017-18, raw cotton exports also registered 33.65 percent growth as 35,347 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity costing $58.227 million exported, which stood at 25,462 metric tons valuing US$ 43.567 million of same period last year.

During 12 months of last financial year, about 521,959 metric tons of cotton yarn worth $1.371 billion was also exported as compared the 458,074 metric tons valuing $1.243 billion of the same period last year.

The exports of the cotton yarn during the period under review grew by 10.30 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year, where as the exports of yarn other than the cotton yarn grew by 38.85 percent, it added.

About 11,690 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn worth $33.411 million exported as against the 2,519 metric tons valuing US$ 24.063 million of same period of last year, it added.

The country earned $ 2.203 billion by exporting 2.250 thousand square meters of cotton cloth, which were recorded at $2.048 billion of same period of last year, the date reveled.