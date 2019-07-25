Share:

PESHAWAR - Ibrahim Zeb defeated Usman in the Bank of Khyber (BoK) KP Junior Age Group U-11 match here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Zeb outclassed Usman in 3-0 with the score of 11-4, 11-3, 11-3. In the same category, Azaan Khan beat M Fawad Khan 11-7, 11-3, 11-3, Abdullah Zaman beat M Mashal Khan 11-4, 11-4 and 11-7, Saifullah Bahadur got walk over against Abdul Ahad, Umair Arif beat M Zubair 11-6, 11-6, 11-3, Hamza Sajjad beat Nouman Khan 3-0, Haris Zahid beat Mustafa Irfan 3-1, the score was 12-10, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, Saif Ullah Tareen beat Mobeen Ali Khan 3-0, as the score was 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6.

In Under-13 category, Sakhi Ullah got walk over against Fahad, Rayyan Mohib beat Ibrahim Mohib 14-12, 11-9 and 11-9, Mobeen Khan beat Huraira Khan 3-0, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, Majid Ahmad beat Mufariq Ali Shah 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8, Abdullah Nawaz beat Ameer Hamza 3-0, 11-3, 11-7, 11-8, Luqman Khan beat Zikriya Sher, 11-5, 11-5, 11-3, UbaidUllah stunned M Huzaifa 3-0, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 while Zaboor Khan got walk over against Idress Khan.