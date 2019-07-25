Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that a local strategy is needed for an effective solution to the Afghan conflict.

The army chief met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the country’s top military leadership during his visit.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesperson Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor gave updates on the military chief’s engagements in the US.

In the meeting with Secretary Pompeo, the Army Chief discussed ways to improve progress of the Afghan peace process and bilateral relationship.

“The two discussed regional security issues especially focusing on Afghan peace process, noting the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled solution,” said ISPR directorate. Both the sides held a detailed discussion on Afghanistan and the peace process.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values,” the COAS was quoted as saying on the occasion.

Apart from Pompeo, the chief of army staff during the visit also met Acting Defence Secretary Richard Spencer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Joseph F Dunford and Joint Chief of Staff Gen Mark Milley.

On Wednesday, the army chief also met with Senator Lindsay Graham and General (r) Jack Keane who lauded Pakistan’s role in improving security dynamics in the region.

Issues related to regional security situation, Afghan peace process and Pak-US bilateral relationship were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS apprised them of the improved security situation in Pakistan and the resulting opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in the country. The COAS said that bilateral relationship holds potential for both the countries and would also assist in regional stability.

Recollecting his visit to Pakistan, Senator Graham appreciated Islamabad’s role in improving security dynamics in the region.