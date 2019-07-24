Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has buried around over 1,260,000 tonns of garbage at temporary landfill site of Sector I-12 in a 3-week time period, claiming to cleanse around 60 per cent of the dumping area.

A month ago, the Capital Development Authority had asked the MCI to clear the site, which is located adjacent to the IJP Road and in close proximity of Rawalpindi’s residential area, and dump all trash in its ground, a senior official in MCI’s Directorate of Sanitation said on Wednesday.

He said that around 50 to 60 per cent of the landfill site, spreading over 100 acres of land, had been covered in the first phase while the task on reaming area would be completed in second phase to be launched after Eid-ul-Azha.

The corporation, he said, had dug around 40-50 feet deep holes for the purpose.

The official said that presently the work had been stopped as the machinery was being used to ensure cleanliness in the federal capital before Eid-ul-Azha.

To a query, he said that the CDA had recently released Rs5 million to develop first-ever scientific landfill site near Sangjani for disposal of tons of garbage on permanent basis produced by the federal capital.

He admitted that the city did not own a permanent dumping site since 1967 when it was declared as the capital of the country. The Sanitation Directorate, he said, had recommended the name of competent consultants for developing a permanent landfill site of the city near Sangjani.

He said that the work on establishing a scientific and permanent site would be initiated after getting approval from the competent authorities.