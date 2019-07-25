Share:

In a major breakthrough on Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) issued a statement that it has discovered oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.

According to OGDCL notification, the oil and gas reservoir was discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

“The joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5 Percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory well Pandhi # 01, which is located in district Sanghar, Sindh province.”

The statement further reads, “The structure of Pandhi # 01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters. The well has tested 9.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 520 barrels per day of oil through choke at Wellhead flowing pressure of 840 Pounds per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation.”

The discovery is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company in pursuance of the government directives to explore and produce local oil and gas. It would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country, the statement adds.

Earlier in May, the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) discovered gas and condensate oil in Tando Muhammad Khan district of Sindh.