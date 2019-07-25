Share:

KARACHI - The joint opposition alliance will observe black day today against alleged rigging in general election held on the same day a year ago in 2018.

The joint opposition alliance comprises Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Party and others.

The opposition gathering would be addressed by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and other top leaders from opposition parties in National Assembly on Thursday at Bagh-e-Jinnah in the city.

The opposition parties in the city had setup camps in various parts of the city with party flags and banners hoisted to ensure maximum participation in the gathering and create awareness among masses regarding alleged poll rigging during 2018 polls.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani visited the venue on Wednesday to review arrangements for the gathering. Ghani speaking on the occasion, said that the public gathering of all opposition parties in the city would prove to be a historic event in the history.

“The public gathering in the city on Thursday will prove that the masses have rejected the selected and new Pakistan,” he said.

He said that a large number of people from the city are eyeing participation in the gathering and even the camps established by opposition parties especially PPP has witnessed a large turnout even late at night on Tuesday.

“Special arrangements were ensured around the public gathering venue so that the traffic flow remains smooth during the event,” he said adding that separate entry points were established for men and women at the venue.

He said that a 120 feet long and 20 feet high stage is being setup at Bagh-e-Jinnah for the top leadership while special arrangements were also made for the media to cover the event.