LAHORE - Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is organizing the 1st All Pakistan Inter-divisional Under-20 Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) from July 26 to 28 at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The four-day event is being organized to pick outstanding players for their grooming and training to form national junior team to feature in the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) being held from November first in Iran, said PKF Secretary Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday. “We want to field a strong junior string in Iran event and we will be imparting training to young kabaddi players under the supervision of qualified national coaches,” he said.

The divisional teams belonging to Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodga, DG Khan, Bannu and Sukkur will display their talent in the inter-division competition. “The event is a step forward to further promote kabaddi and to motivate the youth to take up kabaddi as a sport,” he added.

He said high-quality thrilling kabaddi is likely to be witnessed as the young players beaming with confidence are eager to demonstrate their prowess in the arena.