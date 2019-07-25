Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is set to hold a rally in Quetta today despite the restrictions imposed by the administration.

The joint opposition on Thursday is marking the one year anniversary of the 2018 general elections as 'Youm-e-Siah' — 'black day' — by holding rallies across Pakistan.

In a tweet shared by maryam nawaz , she stated she boarded the flight to Quetta, where she'll be observing "Yom-e-siyah" jalsa. 

The joint opposition will hold public gatherings in all provincial capitals — Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — while a demonstration will be held in Islamabad.

While Maryam addresses the meeting in Quetta, Lahore’s public meeting will be headed by PML-N President and former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.