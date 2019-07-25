Share:

ISLAMABAD : Former President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday expressed his gratitude towards the people of NA-205 Ghotki for supporting Pakistan People’s Party candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar. He congratulated the party workers who struggled for their party’s victory. “PPP’s victory in Ghotki is the success of the people of this constituency,” he said.

Zardari said party workers should continue with determination and strengthen the PPP.

Separately yesterday, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the victory of PPP in Ghotki by-election sent a clear message to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the barely intact majority of Imran Khan had now started shrinking. He added that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf will have to face a similar defeat in the No Confidence Motion against Chairman Senate.

He said the opposition was united and “it has reposed full confidence on the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.”